Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $188,873,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teradyne by 38.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

