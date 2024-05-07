Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 67,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,321. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,084,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTM

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.