Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Shares of BTM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 67,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,321. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.
Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on BTM. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BTM
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.