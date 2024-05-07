Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 13,024 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

