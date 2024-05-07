Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

