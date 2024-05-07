Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 635 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 89,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,174. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

