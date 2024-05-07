Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 22,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

