VIQ Solutions (VQS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.09 million for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%.

VQS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.23. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

