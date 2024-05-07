Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 252,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 460,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 75,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,414. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.