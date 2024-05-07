Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQL stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,580 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

