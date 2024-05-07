JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,876. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

