Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.75. 141,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

