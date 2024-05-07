Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $140.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00014567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00057888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

