Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,359 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.85. 238,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

