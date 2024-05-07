Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 596,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,264. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

