FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%.

FGI Industries Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of FGI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

