Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,253 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

