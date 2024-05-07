JMP Securities Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $60.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 2,046,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

