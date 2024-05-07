Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 1,124,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

