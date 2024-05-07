Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

VO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,603. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

