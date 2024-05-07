AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to £130 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($150.75) to £130 ($163.32) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.42) to GBX 9,900 ($124.37) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($157.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a £110 ($138.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.57 ($147.70).

LON:AZN traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching £121.18 ($152.24). 2,186,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,976. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.86) and a 12 month high of £124.88 ($156.88). The stock has a market cap of £187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,746.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of £108.03 and a 200 day moving average of £104.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 7,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

