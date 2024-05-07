Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,841. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

