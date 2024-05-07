Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %
Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,934. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
