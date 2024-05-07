Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,934. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

