EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $30.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,385. The company has a market cap of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.85. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,989,048.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EverQuote by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

