Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,922,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,966,758. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.05 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.67.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

