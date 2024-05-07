Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $328,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.