Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $19,261,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $17,586,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,952,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

