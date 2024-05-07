Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Groupon Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
