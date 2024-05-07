Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

