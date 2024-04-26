Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.