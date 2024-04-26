Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells 2,320 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.



Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

