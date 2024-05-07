iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.81)-($1.74) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.01 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.13)-($2.71) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRBT

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 1,600,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,287. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. iRobot has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.