NEAR Protocol Price Tops $7.35 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00011671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and $570.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,572,595 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,473,700 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,475,822 with 1,069,302,053 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.42247556 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $595,547,433.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

