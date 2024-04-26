Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys £19,842.48 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray bought 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,842.48 ($24,508.99).

Chesnara Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chesnara stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 252 ($3.11). 295,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,081. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. Chesnara plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.58). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.69. The company has a market cap of £380.14 million, a PE ratio of -743.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 15.61 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.