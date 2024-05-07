Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $308.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.41 and a 200 day moving average of $224.11. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

