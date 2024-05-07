Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Primo Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 145,966 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 265,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

