Howard Hughes (HHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Hughes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.2 %

HHH stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

