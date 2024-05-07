Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $139.21 on Friday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.