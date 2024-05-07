WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $296.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.