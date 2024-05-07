Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

