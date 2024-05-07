Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.11.

VSTS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In other news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

