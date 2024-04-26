Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at $820,176.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

