Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of ALAB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,479. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

