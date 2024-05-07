BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.50 million. BlackLine also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.12-2.26 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. 676,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

