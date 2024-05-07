Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Hess Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.49. 2,453,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,259. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

