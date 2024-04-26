Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $247,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 117.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 845,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 401,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,763,000 after purchasing an additional 393,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,398,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 349,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

