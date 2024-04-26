Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 963 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,086,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.66. 260,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,565. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

