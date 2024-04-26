Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $54.67 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

