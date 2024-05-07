Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Ameresco Trading Down 2.0 %

Ameresco stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 379,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,423. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

