Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.13 and last traded at $177.31. Approximately 1,830,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,566,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

