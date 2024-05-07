The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 0.5%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.23. 8,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $755.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $411,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

