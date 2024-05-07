Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 822,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.